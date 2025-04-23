Home / Finance / News / BHIM app rolls out the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation

BHIM app rolls out the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation

Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application

BHIM UPI
Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched the UPI Circle feature with partial delegation on the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application on Wednesday.
 
The latest feature on India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enables a primary user, the UPI account holder, to authorise up to five secondary users to transact using UPI from their account.
 
Transactions initiated by these secondary users will require explicit approval from the primary users via their UPI PIN on the application.
 
Secondary users’ transactions are visible to primary ones in real time.
 
“UPI Circle on BHIM is more than just a feature; it’s a step towards a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem. By offering a secure and flexible way to delegate financial responsibilities, UPI Circle enhances the way we share and manage our money and supports a more interconnected society,” said Lalitha Nataraj, managing director and CEO, NBSL.
 
Senior citizens hesitant to use digital payments can be authorised by a family member on UPI Circle to approve payments on their behalf. Parents can allow their children to manage expenses through delegated access.

Business owners can allow their staff to initiate payments such as fuel, tolls, vendor payments, among others.
 
UPI Circle is available on the latest version of the BHIM app. The app also supports features such as split expenses, family mode, spends dashboard, multilingual support, and a redesigned user experience.
 
NBSL was spun off as NPCI’s wholly owned subsidiary in 2024.
 
Developed by NPCI, BHIM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
 
Topics :UPIUPI transactionsBHIM app

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

