CBDC, ULI adoption gains pace as RBI expands use cases: Rohit Jain
RBI says CBDC and ULI adoption is accelerating as live transactions expand, with new use cases, more lenders and wider state participation driving growthAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
RBI says CBDC and ULI adoption is accelerating as live transactions expand, with new use cases, more lenders and wider state participation driving growthAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 PM IST