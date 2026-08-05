CBDC, ULI adoption gains pace as RBI expands use cases: Rohit Jain

A total of 64 lenders — 41 banks and 23 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) — had been onboarded onto the platform in 2025, up from 36 a year earlier. The number of data services available through ULI has also grown to more than 136 from just over 50 a year ago, supporting 12 different loan journeys. These include authentication and verification tools, land records, satellite data, transliteration, property search, dairy insights and credit guarantee-related information. The RBI’s annual report noted that land records from eight states had been integrated with the platform as of December 2024.