The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has prepared a draft proposal to amend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law to protect genuine buyers from losing input tax credit (ITC) because of suppliers' invalid credit claims, while introducing a new provision to deny credit to those knowingly involved in fake invoicing.

A draft agenda note dated November 10, 2026, reviewed by Business Standard, has been prepared by the CBIC’s GST Policy Wing and sent to the GST Council Secretariat for deliberation by the Standing Committee of Officers. It proposes amendments to Section 16 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act and the introduction of a new Section 16A. The proposal follows deliberations at the 57th GST Council meeting, where a Committee of Officers was asked to examine the issue and suggest a framework to protect genuine taxpayers while ensuring that those involved in fraudulent transactions do not benefit.

Under the existing provisions, a buyer can lose ITC even after paying the supplier in full, receiving the goods or services and holding a valid tax invoice if the tax charged on the supply is not considered to have been paid to the government. This can happen when the supplier uses ITC that is subsequently found to be inadmissible. The proposed amendment seeks to remove the reference to payment of tax either in cash or through utilisation of admissible ITC from Section 16(2)(c). However, the condition that the tax charged on the supply must actually be paid to the government will remain.

This means a genuine buyer would not automatically lose credit merely because the supplier used ITC that was subsequently found to be invalid. However, the proposal does not remove the requirement for the tax on the supply to be paid to the government. Where the immediate supplier has not paid the tax, the existing requirement under Section 16(2)(c) will continue to apply. The draft note acknowledges that under the current GST return-filing system, suppliers do not pay tax on an invoice-wise basis. Buyers, therefore, cannot verify whether the tax on a particular invoice has been paid in cash or through ITC, or whether the credit used by the supplier was admissible. It also notes that the GST portal does not provide a mechanism for recipients to establish compliance with this condition.

The CBIC has also proposed adding the words “from the said supplier” to Section 16(2)(b), requiring buyers to receive goods or services from the same supplier who issued the invoice. The change is aimed at curbing practices in which invoices are obtained from one entity while goods or services are supplied by another. New provision to target fraudulent invoicing The proposed new Section 16A seeks to deny ITC to recipients where an investigation establishes that they knowingly assisted in, were involved in or were a party to issuing invoices without an actual supply of goods or services. The provision will cover fraudulent invoicing involving both the recipient’s own transaction and any earlier stage in the supply chain.

This means buyers who knowingly participate in fraudulent transactions would not be eligible for ITC, even if their immediate supplier appears to be genuine. The draft also proposes consequential changes to Sections 41 and 155 of the CGST Act. The burden of proving eligibility for ITC will continue to rest with the taxpayer claiming the credit. However, under the proposed Section 16A, the tax department will have to establish through an investigation that the recipient knowingly assisted in or was involved in fraudulent invoicing. Mere cancellation of a supplier’s GST registration or a default by the supplier would not, by itself, establish such involvement.

Tax experts have welcomed the move but said the proposed changes should be accompanied by clear guidelines to provide greater certainty to genuine recipients. Nimish Bhatia, partner at Price Waterhouse, said the constitution of a Working Committee by the GST Council at its 57th meeting to examine the protection of ITC for genuine buyers was a welcome step. He said the existing requirement under Section 16(2)(c) was impractical for buyers to comply with, as they could not independently verify the eligibility and authenticity of the ITC claimed by their suppliers. “The most ideal state of affairs will be if the buyer can secure its ITC by reconciling its purchase invoices with the details on the Invoice Management System (IMS) and GSTR-2B,” Bhatia said.

He added that buyers could also be required to maintain proof of receipt of goods and payment of consideration, including taxes, to suppliers. From the government’s perspective, such a framework would involve greater reliance on industry compliance and technology-enabled tax administration, he said. The government could retain the right to recover taxes from either the supplier or the buyer in cases of collusion, but the burden of proving such collusion should rest with the tax department. Bimal Jain, founder of A2Z Taxcorp LLP, described the proposed amendment to Section 16(2)(c) and the introduction of Section 16A as a balanced reform. “Genuine buyers will no longer lose credit for defaults deep in the supply chain, which they can neither know nor control, while Revenue gets an express power to deny credit to those knowingly involved in fake invoicing,” he said.

However, he pointed out that buyers would remain exposed to non-payment of tax by their immediate suppliers. “The Council should mandate recovery from the defaulting supplier first and extend the benefit to past disputes,” Jain said. The proposal follows judicial observations on the difficulties faced by genuine buyers when suppliers default on their tax obligations. The draft note refers to the Gujarat High Court's ruling in Maruti Enterprise v. Union of India, which called for a balanced approach to ITC denial, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling in Shaurya Alloys Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Punjab. The latter held that Section 16(2)(c) cannot be invoked routinely or mechanically and that cancellation of a supplier's registration, by itself, cannot justify denial of ITC without an inquiry into the recipient's involvement.