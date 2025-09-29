Home / Finance / News / India to sell new 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise $3.6 bn

India to sell new 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise $3.6 bn

The current benchmark 6.33 per cent 2035 bond has an outstanding of 1.8 trillion rupees

government bond, bond market
As a result, the benchmark bond fell on Monday, following an increase in the share of their issuance, with the yield ending at 6.5547 per cent.
Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
India will auction a fresh 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise 320 billion rupees ($3.6 billion), the country's central bank said on Monday, with the new security becoming the benchmark in coming weeks.
 
The government has said it will borrow 6.77 trillion rupees through bonds in the second half of the fiscal year. It has increased the share of 10-year bond in second half borrowing, while reducing that of the ultra-long 30- to 50-year bonds. 
First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

