Major companies to tap debt market to raise over ₹10K cr this week

Amid geopolitical tension and RBI's hawkish outlook, major Indian companies including ICICI Bank and APMDC are issuing bonds to raise over ₹10,000 crore

On Tuesday, Poonawalla Fincorp raised ₹1,600 crore in two tranches of ₹800 crore each at a coupon of 7.70 per cent through bonds maturing in 66 months.
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Amid volatility in the corporate bond market driven by geopolitical tensions and the aftereffects of the June monetary policy, several major companies—including Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), Samvardhana Motherson, ICICI Bank, SMFG Credit, Muthoot Finance and L&T Finance—are tapping the debt capital market to raise over ₹10,000 crore through bond issuances.
 
APMDC is looking to raise around ₹5,526 crore through 10-year bonds, with bidding scheduled for Wednesday. Additionally, Samvardhana Motherson is aiming to raise up to ₹2,500 crore via “AAA”-rated bonds on Wednesday.
 
Aditya Birla Housing Finance is also planning to raise ₹500 crore through five-year bonds, while SMFG Credit is targeting ₹660 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank—India’s second-largest private sector lender—is set to tap the market this week to raise up to ₹1,000 crore (₹500 crore base issue and ₹500 crore green shoe option) through Tier II bonds. Bidding for this issuance will take place on Thursday.
 
Additionally, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is also entering the market to raise up to ₹300 crore through bonds maturing in three years.
 
The Indian bond market has been slightly volatile following the RBI’s June monetary policy due to the change in stance and slightly hawkish commentary on future rate cuts. Additionally, developments in West Asia have also weighed on market sentiment. 
 
As a result, after a gap of three months, yields on 10-year AAA-rated public sector undertaking (PSU) bonds exceeded the 7 per cent threshold. REC on Monday raised ₹2,865 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.06 per cent.
 
“Bond market has been highly volatile over the past few days, influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors. Geopolitical developments, particularly the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran, led to a brief softening in yields by around 5 basis points during today’s trading session. However, fresh uncertainty has emerged with the RBI’s post-market announcement of a ₹1 trillion Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.
 
“Volatility in the bond market has persisted since the RBI’s recent monetary policy review,” he said, adding that issuer activity remains concentrated in the three–five-year maturity segment, where institutional demand has been consistently strong. Despite the growing supply in this segment, investor appetite remains strong, even as bids are now coming with slightly higher yield expectations, he further said.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

