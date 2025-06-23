Home / Finance / News / FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

Sitharaman asks tax department to resolve 5.7 lakh pending appeals, improve grievance redressal and refunds, and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@IncomeTaxIndia)
The Finance Minister instructed PrCCsIT to closely monitor these functions and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach. (Photo: X@IncomeTaxIndia)
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Income Tax department to accelerate the disposal of over 5,70,000 pending tax appeals and enhance taxpayer service delivery.
 
Chairing a conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (PrCCsIT), the FM emphasised the need to reduce litigation and improve trust in the tax administration system, according to an official statement.
 
The Finance Minister called for time-bound disposal of disputed tax demands pending before faceless appellate authorities and instructed that all departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds be withdrawn within three months. 
 
According to the Union Budget 2024-25 announcements, the monetary limits for departmental appeals were increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for High Courts, and from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore for the Supreme Court.
 
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials informed that following this change, 4,605 cases were withdrawn in 2024, and another 3,120 were not filed due to the enhanced thresholds. In FY 2025-26, the department aims to dispose of more than 2,25,000 appeals, involving tax demands exceeding ₹10 trillion. 
 
On the taxpayer services front, the Finance Minister reviewed the status of grievance redressal and refund issuance. According to the release, 1,31,844 grievances out of 1,60,229 received through CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran platforms were resolved as of June 17, reflecting a disposal rate of 82.28 per cent.
 
Refunds worth ₹23,376 crore were issued based on Orders Giving Effect, and ₹10,496 crore through rectification in FY 2025-26 so far. This marks a 58.04 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, said the release.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIncome Tax departmentCBDTfinance

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

