FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Income Tax department to accelerate the disposal of over 5,70,000 pending tax appeals and enhance taxpayer service delivery.

Chairing a conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (PrCCsIT), the FM emphasised the need to reduce litigation and improve trust in the tax administration system, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ: Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains The Finance Minister called for time-bound disposal of disputed tax demands pending before faceless appellate authorities and instructed that all departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds be withdrawn within three months.

According to the Union Budget 2024-25 announcements, the monetary limits for departmental appeals were increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for High Courts, and from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore for the Supreme Court. ALSO READ: Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials informed that following this change, 4,605 cases were withdrawn in 2024, and another 3,120 were not filed due to the enhanced thresholds. In FY 2025-26, the department aims to dispose of more than 2,25,000 appeals, involving tax demands exceeding ₹10 trillion.