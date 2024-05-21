Creditors recovered 2% of claims against personal guarantors till March

Creditors have recovered 2.16 per cent of their admitted claims amounting to Rs 102.78 crore so far from the insolvency resolution process for personal guarantors, latest data by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) shows.

The personal guarantors insolvency resolution process, experts said, presents a crucial opportunity to balance debtor relief with creditor recovery, but its current trajectory leans too heavily towards debtor leniency.

“It is understandable to provide avenues for debtors to rehabilitate financially, but the dismal 2.16 per cent recovery rate indicates a systemic flaw. The emphasis on approving repayment plans without robust scrutiny or enforcement mechanisms risks undermining creditor confidence and perpetuating moral hazard,” Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates, said.

IBBI data shows that out of 383 admitted personal guarantors insolvency processes, 124 have been closed. Of these, 12 have been withdrawn, 86 have been closed on non-submission or rejection of repayment plan, and 26 have yielded approval of repayment plan.

In the January-March 2024 quarter, five repayment plans got approval for the personal guarantors insolvency resolution process.





ALSO READ: Creditors' haircuts in bankruptcy cases jump to 73% in FY24: Report The provision for insolvency resolution of personal guarantors to corporate debtors was enabled in November 2019 by the IBBI. The rules for insolvency of personal guarantors were brought as part of a phased introduction of individual insolvency laws.

“There needs to be a recalibration towards stricter assessment criteria, stronger creditor protection measures, and a greater emphasis on accountability from debtors. Without such reforms, the personal guarantor insolvency process' future remains mired in uncertainty, failing to deliver the equitable outcomes it aims to achieve,” Chandwani added.

One of the initial challenges of the process was whether a banker’s agreement with the company and the personal guarantor is interlinked or separate. In February this year, IBBI allowed the same insolvency professional for the resolution process of a company as well as its personal guarantor for better harmonisation and effective coordination of both the processes.

Experts feel that the process for invoking personal guarantees under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act or the Indian Contract Act was time-consuming and suffered from delays, allowing personal guarantors to divert, erode, or create encumbrances over their assets, thereby rendering the process ineffective.

“In the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), creditors often face substantial haircuts, sometimes as high as 90 per cent. Therefore, the availability of effective mechanisms for recovery from personal guarantors puts creditors in a winning situation,” said Piyush Agrawal, associate partner, AQUILAW.

IBBI has amended the provision regarding the meetings of the Committee of Creditors to make them mandatory in insolvency matters pertaining to personal guarantors.

Earlier, after the repayment plan was submitted by the personal guarantor, the resolution professional would evaluate its viability and submit a report to the adjudicating authority with a recommendation on whether to call a meeting of the creditors. If the professional deemed such a meeting unnecessary, he provided reasons for the same.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the constitutionality of the key provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), including the validity of the initiation of insolvency against personal guarantors.

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance group, who was among the petitioners who challenged the IBC provisions, had said in his appeal that the IBC law left personal guarantors remedy-less and at the mercy of resolution professionals.