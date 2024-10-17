Customer connect can help avert MUDRA loan crisis, says SBI Dy MD

Banks can avert a loan crisis in the MUDRA loan category if they maintain a connection with customers at the ground level, which will help take steps to reduce the impact of such events, a senior official at State Bank of India (SBI) said. Earlier, the Finance Minister had said that public sector banks' non-performing assets (NPA) in MUDRA loans stood at 3.4 per cent in FY24.

“For MUDRA, the most important thing is to have a connection with the customer. What happens in public sector banks is that once we give the loan, we do not really connect with them until it becomes an NPA. When it becomes an NPA or SMA, we start running after the customer, and then we find that either the customer is not doing well, or he is not in place. However, if we have that connection with the customer at the ground level, then I think this crisis can definitely be avoided,” Ruma Dey, Deputy Managing Director & Group Compliance Officer, SBI, said at the Assocham event held in Mumbai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She also said that there is no commensurate punishment if someone has taken a loan with the intent to defraud, and if people try to take advantage, it will lead to frauds.

“However, for a genuine MSME customer who is conducting a legitimate business, banks are there to support them. So, I don't think there will be such a big crisis. We will be able to take steps to reduce the impact of such events,” Dey added.

MUDRA loans are given in three categories – ‘Sishu’ up to Rs 50,000, ‘Kishore’ above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh, and ‘Tarun’ above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh. In the Union Budget for FY25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the limit for MUDRA loans would be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

In August, the Finance Minister had said that public sector banks' non-performing assets (NPA) in the MUDRA loan category stood at 3.4 per cent in FY24, compared to 4.7 per cent in FY21.

Public sector banks are the main partners in channelling MUDRA loans. According to SBI’s annual report, the lender disbursed over Rs 49,000 crore in the category during FY24, compared to Rs 39,000 crore in MUDRA loans in FY23. In FY21, it had disbursed Rs 347.83 crore.