Datanomics: Tracking India's overseas investments amid record commitments

Overseas direct investment (ODI) commitments by India in FY25 reached its highest in the last decade at $41.62 billion . Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new oil refinery backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited with a proposed investment of $300 billion.

Rising ODI from India

In FY26 (April-February), ODI commitments from India were worth $39.8 billion, up 11 per cent from FY25 Y-o-Y. Equity accounted for the largest part of ODI in recent years.

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Singapore is the largest recipient

In FY26 so far, the largest recipient has been Singapore with a share of 23.84 per cent of the total, followed by the United States (12.79 per cent), and Mauritius (11.3 per cent).