Forex reserves drop $7 bn to $709.75 bn on fall in foreign currency assets

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $7.05 billion to $709.75 billion during the week ended March 13, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The total reserves contracted due to a fall in foreign currency assets, which declined by $7.67 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, gold reserves rose marginally to $130.68 billion during the period.

Foreign currency assets have fallen by $9.54 billion in the current financial year so far, even as total reserves increased by around $45 billion, mainly due to a rise in gold prices.

Foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation in non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound sterling, and yen, held as part of foreign exchange reserves.

The Special Drawing Rights were down $23 million at $18.69 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $15 million at $4.8 billion. Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, said, “RBI did net dollar selling in the spot market of about $6 billion during that week, and the remainder was due to revaluation loss.” “Going forward, I think the pressure on forex reserves will continue since the war and the uncertainty are still there. FPI outflows in March were already around $10 billion and net dollar sales by the central bank were around $12 billion after accounting for all the buy/sell swaps being done,” she added.