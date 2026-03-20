Corporate bond activity weakens as yields surge, issuers pull back

Going forward, if inflationary pressures persist due to elevated crude prices, there is a strong possibility of a rate hike in the third quarter (October–December 2026) of the incoming fiscal year. As a result, the market is unlikely to stabilise immediately, market insiders said.

“This volatility has significantly impacted the corporate bond market. Issuers, especially PSU entities, prefer stable market conditions over absolute pricing. Since borrowing levels are benchmarked against peer issuances, even a slight deviation in yields often leads to cancellations or postponements of bond issues. Additionally, strong participation from institutional investors like EPFO has enabled select issuers, particularly PSU banks, to raise funds at relatively lower rates. However, issuances without such backing or those in shorter tenors are either priced higher or withdrawn altogether,” Srinivasan said, adding that on the supply side, continued high borrowing by both the central and state governments, coupled with fiscal pressures, is likely to keep yields elevated.