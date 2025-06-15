What works in central banking? Striking a balance between talk and action

Almost a decade ago, in September 2015, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) – twice the extent that was widely anticipated. The rate cut, the biggest in at least three years, brought down the repo rate to 6.75 per cent, the lowest in four and a half years. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

At the post-monetary policy interaction with the media, when someone asked the then RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, whether he was playing the role of Santa Claus (known for bringing gifts to