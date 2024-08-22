Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Despite operational risks, data shows digital payments cruising ahead

In this context, Business Standard takes a look at how digital payments in India have evolved over the years.

digital payment
Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
Recently, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted that while widespread adoption of digital payments had facilitated rapid, low-cost transactions and easy withdrawals through banking and mobile apps, it had also heightened risks to operational stability, requiring continuous investments in IT systems and technology to handle peak loads effectively. The RBI also underscored that the 24/7 availability of online and mobile banking can increase vulnerabilities, potentially accelerating bank runs and liquidity crises during periods of stress. In this context, Business Standard takes a look at how digital payments in India have evolved over the years. 

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaDigital Payments

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

