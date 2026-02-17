DFS secy opens CGHS facilitation camps as NIACL launches Ayush mediclaim

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday inaugurated facilitation camps organised by The New India Assurance Company Limited at the DFS premises in New Delhi, aimed at creating awareness and onboarding beneficiaries under its newly launched health insurance product for CGHS beneficiaries.

The facilitation camps are being organised across various ministries and departments of the Government of India to help eligible beneficiaries understand policy features, enrolment procedures and claim processes, the DFS statement said.

The public sector insurer recently launched ‘Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima’ on January 14, 2026, exclusively for beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The product is designed as an optional retail health insurance cover to complement existing CGHS benefits and provide enhanced financial protection.

According to the official statement, the policy offers indemnity-based in-patient hospitalisation coverage within India with sum insured options of ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh. The product allows coverage for up to six family members under a single policy. A DFS official statement said that the scheme has been structured to ensure flexibility and affordability for subscribers. “The product comes with a co-payment component, enabling beneficiaries to choose between a 70:30 or 50:50 co-sharing arrangement between the insurance company and the insured. This ensures that premium costs remain affordable while offering substantial coverage,” the statement said. The policy provides cashless hospitalisation benefits through an extensive network comprising around 20,800 Third Party Administrator (TPA) network hospitals and nearly 5,050 insurer network hospitals across the country. It also covers modern treatments and offers access to a wide hospital network, thereby expanding healthcare options for CGHS beneficiaries.