Dhanlaxmi Bank sees 23% rise in gold loan book; total deposits up 7%

The bank's total business grew 11.26 per cent to Rs 23,194 crore as on March 2023

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Kerala-based private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank said on Monday that its gold loan book grew by 23 per cent to Rs 2,274 crore as on March 2023, from Rs 1,843 crore in the same period a year ago.

As on March 31 this year, the bank’s total deposits rose by 7.45 per cent to Rs 13,327 crore, from Rs 12,403 crore. The bank's total business grew 11.26 per cent to Rs 23,194 crore as on March 2023, as compared to Rs 20,847 crore during the year-ago period.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were up by 3.5 per cent at one point followed by healthy growth numbers. The bank’s gross advances were up by 16.85 per cent to Rs 9,867 crore as on March 31, compared to Rs 8,444 crore during the same time in 2022. The bank's credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio has grown by 5.96 per cent during the year. The CD ratio helps assess a bank’s liquidity and financial health.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

