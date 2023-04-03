Home / Finance / News / Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

In October last year, the company made a foray into the small business loans segment

BS Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Home Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance, plans to double its small business loans (SBL) branch count to over 20 in the first half of the new financial year.

In October last year, the company made a foray into the small business loans segment to lend up to Rs 20 lakh to small businesses in Tier 3 and 4 towns to support their expansion and working capital requirements. Since the launch, the company has opened over ten exclusive SBL branches in small towns such as Arupukkottai, Rasipuram, Krishnagiri and Theni, in addition to Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tirunelveli.

Sundaram Home Finance is a leading player in the housing finance sector, offering home loans, plot loans, home improvement and extension loans and loans against property. On the initial phase of its foray, Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance, said, “We have had positive feedback from small businesses across the locations and are excited about the prospects of this opportunity.”

On the expansion plans, Lakshminarayanan said, “Buoyed by the customer response, we are now planning to expand into more than ten locations in Tier 3 and 4 towns in TN over the next six months. We are hopeful of penetrating deep into the remote towns to finance and support the growth of smaller businesses in the state. This will double our branch count to over 20 in the small business loans segment.”

The company has hired around 100 people exclusively for this segment in the last six months and plans to hire another 100 in the first half of the new financial year. The company, which has around 110 branches, registered a net profit of Rs 53 crore in the third quarter that ended December on disbursements of Rs 986 crore.

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Nuclear power: All that you need to know about small modular reactors

LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark

LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions

Rupee depreciates by 25 paise to 82.46 against US dollar in early trade

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

ATM cassette-swaps to start in June as cash refills go contactless

Fundraising via REITs hits all-time low in FY23 on higher yields on debt

UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

Topics :Sundaram FinanceHousing Financeloans

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story