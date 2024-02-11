Home / Finance / News / Direct tax collection reaches 80% of revised FY24 target at Rs 15.60 trn

Direct tax collection reaches 80% of revised FY24 target at Rs 15.60 trn

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, till February 10 of FY24 stands at Rs 15.60 trillion, which is 20.25 per cent higher than the net collections in the corresponding period last year

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections was 13.57 per cent and that in PIT was 26.91 per cent (PIT only), it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Net direct tax collection so far in current fiscal grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.60 trillion, which is 80 per cent of revised budget estimates for full fiscal year.

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections continue to register steady growth. Direct tax collections up to 10th February, 2024 show that gross collections are at Rs 18.38 trillion, which is 17.30 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, till February 10 of FY24 stands at Rs 15.60 trillion, which is 20.25 per cent higher than the net collections in the corresponding period last year.

This collection is 80.23 per cent of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for 2023-24.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.77 trillion have been issued during April 1, 2023 to February 10, 2024.

Gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also showed a steady growth.

Growth rate for CIT was 9.16 per cent while for PIT, it was 25.67 per cent (PIT only).

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections was 13.57 per cent and that in PIT was 26.91 per cent (PIT only), it added.

Also Read

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

India's gross GST collections in December jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.64 trillion

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections

Govt to exceed Rs 18.23 trn full-year direct tax collection target: CBDT

Tastes2plate to raise Rs 30-40 cr to fuel growth in intercity food delivery

Dollar eases as market shrugs off rise in US monthly consumer prices

Reliance Home Finance surrenders certificate of registration to the NHB

Paytm Payments Bank, RBI controversy: How will it impact the customers

Uncharacteristic of NBFCs to seek bank licences: RBI Dy Guv Rajeshwar Rao

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Direct tax collection risesdirect tax collectionCBDT

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story