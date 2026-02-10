Associate Sponsors

ECB, FCCB intent hits FY26 high in December at $4.43 billion: RBI data

Indian companies filed ECB and FCCB proposals worth $4.43 billion in December, the highest monthly amount in FY26, led by NBFCs and infrastructure-linked borrowers

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST
Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $4.43 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in December 2025 — the highest amount in the current financial year (FY26).
 
Of this, $3.12 billion was through the automatic route and $1.31 billion through the approval route, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms filing intent in December were Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, seeking $299.5 million for infrastructure development. Another major entity was Air India Ltd, looking to raise $154.9 million for the import of capital goods. Indian Oil Corporation is seeking to raise $300 million for refinancing earlier ECBs.
 
Aditya Birla Capital NBFC is looking to raise $300 million for on-lending or sub-lending from a commercial bank, with a credit facility duration of three years and three months. Another entity that filed papers was Piramal Finance Ltd, for a $125 million facility for on-lending or sub-lending activities from a commercial bank for four years.
 
HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is looking to raise $150 million from multilateral financial institutions for on-lending or sub-lending purposes for a period of three years.
 
InterGlobe Aviation is planning to raise $4.63 billion for the import of capital goods through different transactions of $46 million, $265 million, $97.5 million and $55.2 million across different durations through the approval route. Similarly, state-owned EXIM Bank filed an intent to raise $350 million for on-lending or sub-lending from other commercial banks. Power Finance Corporation plans to raise $499.8 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities for a period of five years from another Indian commercial bank branch abroad.
Topics :ECBFCCBRBIExternal commercial borrowings

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

