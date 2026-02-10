ECB, FCCB intent hits FY26 high in December at $4.43 billion: RBI data

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $4.43 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in December 2025 — the highest amount in the current financial year (FY26).

Of this, $3.12 billion was through the automatic route and $1.31 billion through the approval route, according to RBI data.

Among the prominent firms filing intent in December were Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, seeking $299.5 million for infrastructure development. Another major entity was Air India Ltd, looking to raise $154.9 million for the import of capital goods. Indian Oil Corporation is seeking to raise $300 million for refinancing earlier ECBs.