BoB slashes car loan rates by 30 bps to 7.6%, effective immediately

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday announced a 30-basis-point reduction in its car loan interest rates, effective immediately.

The bank's floating rate now starts from 7.6 per cent per annum, BoB said in a statement.

The bank also offers an attractive fixed rate of interest on Baroda car loans, starting at 8.5 per cent per annum.

The new rate beginning at 7.6 per cent is available on the purchase of a new car and is linked to a borrower's credit profile, it said.

In addition to a reduced rate of interest, the bank is also offering borrowers zero prepayment/part-payment charges on floating rate car loans for individual borrowers, it said.