E-way bill generation hits second-highest level in January at 136.83 mn

E-way bill generation rose sharply in January, with total e-way bills generated at 136.83 million, the second-highest monthly level recorded so far. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, e-way bill generation in January grew 42.6 per cent from 95.96 million in the same month last year. The January number was marginally lower than the all-time high of 138.39 million, which was recorded in the month of December last year.

What is an e-way bill under the GST system?

An e-way bill is a digitally generated document under the goods and services tax (GST) system that is mandatory for transporting goods worth more than Rs 50,000 from one place to another, either within a state or across states. It has the details of the consignment, consignor, consignee and transporter, and is aimed at curbing tax evasion while enabling real-time tracking of goods movement across states.

E-way bill growth reflects consumption-led demand and GST measures The significant rise in e-way bills demonstrates continued consumption-led demand driven by GST rate rationalisation and other measures undertaken by the central government. This level of growth augurs well for a strong domestic economy and with a US trade deal tied up which will boost exports, it gives a dual growth momentum, according to Abhishek Jain, partner with KPMG. According to Harpreet Singh, partner with Deloitte, “January’s surge points to a stronger supply-chain throughout manufacturing dispatches, wholesale trade and inter-state logistics. The 42.6 per cent year-on-year growth indicates not just higher activity, but also improved compliance under GST, which tends to translate into former indirect tax buoyancy.”