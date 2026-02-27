RBI gives compliance breather for small-merchant UPI transactions

“It is advised that transactions as mentioned above (P2PM) do not require a PA and, as such, fall outside the purview of MD-PA. Further, the responsibility for conducting due diligence of P2PM merchants rests with the acquiring bank (payee PSP), in accordance with its internal policies,” the RBI said in its communication to the SRPA, the self-regulatory organisation for payment system operators.
The central bank also clarified that any intermediary facilitating P2PM transactions by providing technology support should be classified as a technology service provider (TSP) to the payee payment service provider (PSP).
The RBI’s position comes against the backdrop of the unique structure of P2PM transactions, where funds move directly from the customer’s bank account to the merchant’s bank account through UPI rails, without any holding or pooling of funds by an intermediary. The P2PM category was introduced by the NPCI in 2019.