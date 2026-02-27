RBI gives compliance breather for small-merchant UPI transactions

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest clarification on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions is set to bring relief to fintech players, such as PhonePe and Paytm, particularly those with deep merchant-acquiring netwo­rks in the unorganised retail segment.

In a communication to the industry, the RBI clarified that UPI transactions proce­ssed for small merchants in the unorganised retail sector — commonly referred to as P2PM (peer-to-peer merchant) — do not require a payment aggregator (PA) partner, according to multiple industry sources.

Business Standard has reviewed an email from the Self-Regulated PSO Associ­ation (SRPA) detailing the RBI’s response on the matter.

With P2PM transactions now explicitly kept outside the purview of the Master Directions on Payment Aggr­e­gators (MD-PA), which man­date stringent due dili­gence, including Know Your Cust­omer (KYC) norms, the move is expected to ease com­plian­ce pressure on large fintech firms, such as PhonePe and Paytm.

The clarification follows industry representations seeking clarity on whether PA norms apply to P2PM transactions, which typically involve small merchants and low ticket sizes. The RBI and National Payments Corporation of India did not respond to detailed queries sent by Business Standard.

“It is advised that transactions as mentioned above (P2PM) do not require a PA and, as such, fall outside the purview of MD-PA. Further, the responsibility for conducting due diligence of P2PM merchants rests with the acquiring bank (payee PSP), in accordance with its internal policies,” the RBI said in its communication to the SRPA, the self-regulatory organisation for payment system operators.

The central bank also clarified that any intermediary facilitating P2PM transactions by providing technology support should be classified as a technology service provider (TSP) to the payee payment service provider (PSP).