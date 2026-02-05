EPFO mulls spreading equity exposure to sectoral, factor-based indices

This is not the first time the administrator of retirement savings of the formal workforce is planning such a diversification of its stocks’ portfolio beyond the top two indices — a similar endeavor initiated in 2016 did not fructify. At the time, an expert panel set up by the EPFO, that included representatives from the LIC of India and National Institute of Securities Markets, had suggested that additional investments be made in the BSE and NSE Next 50 indices as well as the BSE Midcap Select Index.