New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data

New business premium (NBP) of life insurers grew 12.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30,463 crore in May, supported by healthy growth from private sector life insurance companies.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 18,405.05 crore, while private sector life insurers posted 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 12,058 crore. Data released by the Life Insurance Council shows state-owned(LIC) recorded 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 18,405.05 crore, while private sector life insurers posted 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to Rs 12,058 crore.

Among large private sector insurers, SBI Life Insurance’s growth inched up 25.33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,950 crore, HDFC Life’s premium grew 33 per cent to Rs 3,022 crore, and ICICI Prudential Life’s premium rose 6.79 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,407.25 crore. Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium improved by 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 845.79 crore.