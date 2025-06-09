RBI mulls norms to curb mis-selling: Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Concerned over the rise in mis-selling of products by banks and non-banking finance companies, the Reserve Bank of India is examining whether to come up with norms to curb such practices.

Observing that pushing financial products, such as insurance, indiscriminately to unaware consumers may be detrimental to their well-being, Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said, “We are examining whether it necessitates framing of guidelines to address mis-selling of financial products and services by REs [regulated entities].”

“There are reports of mis-selling of financial services such as insurance products. The concern is that such mis-selling without regard to suitability and appropriateness would beget distrust in schemes aimed at providing a safety net to the low-income households by creating artificial boundaries,” Rao said in a speech on financial inclusion at an event organised by HSBC last week.

The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Monday. The Deputy Governor also raised concerns over exorbitant interest rates charged by microfinance players and said these lenders should look beyond the ‘high-yielding business’ tag attached to the sector and approach it with an empathic and developmental perspective, recognising the socio-economic role that microfinance plays in empowering vulnerable communities. “The sector continues to suffer from a vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates, and harsh recovery practices,” he said. He said some players, despite having access to low-cost funds, have been found to be charging margins significantly higher than the rest of the industry and which, in several instances, appear to be ‘excessive’.

Some private sector banks, and most small finance banks, have sizeable microfinance portfolios. Banks have access to low-cost funds like public deposits, unlike non-banking finance companies, which have to rely on bank funds and market borrowing. “While some moderation in interest rates charged on microfinance loans has been observed in recent quarters, pockets of high interest rates and elevated margins continue to persist,” Rao said. He said the frequency of disruptions in the microfinance sector has increased of late. Incidents of high borrower indebtedness, coupled with coercive recovery practices, sometimes lead to tragic consequences. Rao emphasised that lenders must enhance their credit appraisal frameworks to prevent overleveraging of borrowers.

“Additionally, they must eschew any coercive or unethical recovery practices, ensuring that financial services are delivered in a manner that is both responsible and sustainable,” he said. He called for an introspection of the business models of players in the microfinance sector. “While the business model may be sound, the organisational structure and the incentive schemes framed to deliver the services may be flawed, resulting in perverse outcomes for customers. This calls for an introspection around the models,” he said. The Deputy Governor also flagged concerns over the grievance redressal mechanism and said effective redressal is non-negotiable for financial sector enterprises, as non-resolution of consumers’ concerns not only leads to erosion of the customer base but also results in loss of trust in the broader financial system and deters new consumers from entering the system.

In this context, he said complaints received at the Offices of RBI Ombudsmen as well as Centralised Receipt and Processing Centres (CRPCs) marked a sharp 33 per cent year-on-year increase in FY24. “This raises questions on the products, practices, and handling of grievances at the level of the RE. REs, therefore, need to analyse the gaps and strengthen their processes to reverse the trend of increasing grievances.” On the current scenario of financial inclusion in the country, Rao said the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was a watershed moment in the journey. “As of 21 May 2025, 55.44 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 56 per cent of which belong to women, have over ₹2.5 lakh crore worth of deposits, which speaks volumes about the impact of the scheme,” he said.