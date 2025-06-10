The Indian Rupee posted marginal gains for the second day on Tuesday, with investors eyeing for developments in the trade talks between the US and China.

The domestic currency appreciated 1 paise to end at 85.62 against the greenback, after closing at 85.63 on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The currency pared some initial gains it made amid a firm dollar.

The dollar remained on the higher side as the US-China trade talks entered the second day in London. Although the first day yielded no breakthroughs, US President Donald Trump said he’s receiving “good reports,” while noting that “China’s not easy.” The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.17 per cent at 99.10.

Meanwhile, the positive US jobs data last week has helped peg back hopes of Fed rate cuts, with interest rate futures pricing in 60 per cent odds of a reduction in or before September, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. ALSO READ: Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; IT stocks rally; realty, PSBs drag Meanwhile, the positive US jobs data last week has helped peg back hopes of Fed rate cuts, with interest rate futures pricing in 60 per cent odds of a reduction in or before September, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The rupee traded flat to positive as last week's rate offset pressure from rising crude oil prices over the past week, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "The US CPI data due this week will be a key driver for the dollar index, with the rupee expected to remain range-bound between 85.25 and 86.00."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut on Friday. The central bank also slashed the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 3 per cent. ALSO READ: Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data The local unit is likely to lag most of its Asian peers in a softer dollar environment, weighed down by the country's external investment deficit, according to Reuters. Singapore dollar, Korean won, and Taiwan dollar have surged 6 per cent to 9.5 per cent this year, the rupee is nearly flat, it said.