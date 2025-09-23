Home / Finance / News / FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognition

FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognition

The association marked its one year of recognition by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month

(we systematically look at market intelligence, print and social media monitoring, and complaints that we receive from stakeholders, including our
premium
"We systematically look at market intelligence, print and social media monitoring, and complaints that we receive from stakeholders, including our members." Sugandh Saxena said. | File Image
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), India’s first self-regulatory organisation for the fintech (SRO-FT) sector, has grown to about 275 members in August 2025 from just 60 in August last year.
 
The association marked its one year of recognition by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month.
 
Since then, the SRO-FT has expanded its scope beyond digital lending. It also includes members from across the fintech ecosystem, such as payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, account aggregators, and regtech firms.
 
“The transition has been from a narrow digital lending focus to broader fintech space. We are at nearly 275 members from 60 last year. Getting a mixed membership that is representative of the industry, where there are both small and large players together, has been a focus area,” said Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), FACE.
 
She said the association offered complimentary memberships to smaller entities to experience the benefits and ensure their inclusion in the SRO-FT.
 
An SRO is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that acts as a bridge between industry players and regulators, setting standards for the conduct of entities operating in the country.
 
FACE has mapped out around 1,000 to 1,500 entities that are in the fintech and techfin (companies providing digital infrastructure services to financial services companies) domain.
 
It has plans to add about 75 per cent of these entities as members of FACE in the next three years.
 
One of the evolving areas for FACE includes inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the fintech and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.
 
Oversight and enforcement
 
Saxena said that the association had strengthened its structure for oversight.
 
“We now have a very clear workable structure for oversight. We systematically look at market intelligence, print and social media monitoring, and complaints that we receive from stakeholders including our members,” she added.
 
While she did not disclose the number of non-compliance cases, she noted that FACE monitoring has led companies to correct their practices.
 
“There were a few cases where companies were following something which was not in line with the regulatory direction or expectation. We reached out to them, clarified and after discussion, such entities agreed that they will change their practice. They gave us evidence that they have changed it,” she said.
 
As a representative body for fintechs, she said that FACE needs constant engagement with the regulator to clear any confusion related to a specific policy or issues with interpretation of norms.
 
“We have a close engagement with the fintech department in terms of taking guidance and  understanding their priorities and expectations from the sector such as inclusion, innovation, cyber security and customer protection, among others.
 
Structured reporting happens, but beyond that we engage on a regular basis on industry matters, provide them with inputs and vice versa,” she added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee hits new low on US visa shock; exporters don't expect much relief

India's borrowing plan for FY26 second half unchanged, says CEA Nageswaran

Another 25 bps rate reduction best possible option for RBI: SBI study

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike poses risk to India's remittances, rupee

Premium

RBI considers allowing lenders to lock borrowers' phone after loan default

Topics :Finance NewsFintech sectorFintech firmsRBI Policy

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story