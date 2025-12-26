RBI's new guidelines may slow expansion of urban cooperative banks

“The cost of upgrading core banking systems, cybersecurity infrastructure and regulatory reporting mechanisms is substantial, often stretching already thin balance sheets. Incurring these costs is more difficult for urban co-operatives, which rely purely on member contributions,” said a banking analyst at a rating agency.

RBI guidelines said that for a UCB to be included in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934, it must meet conditions such as maintaining the minimum deposit threshold required for a Tier-III UCB for two consecutive years, a CRAR at least three percentage points above the minimum requirement, and having no major regulatory or supervisory concerns.