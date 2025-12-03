Home / Finance / News / S&P upgrades India's insolvency regime to 'B' as IBC lifts recoveries

S&P Global Ratings has raised India's insolvency regime ranking to 'B', citing improved creditor-led outcomes under the IBC, higher recoveries and shorter timelines

Referring to the insolvency regime in India, S&P said secured creditors often recover several multiples of what unsecured creditors recover.
Dec 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings today upgraded its ranking for India's insolvency regime from “C” to “B” on continuous improvement in the record of successful creditor-led resolutions in the country. The average recovery values have improved to more than 30 per cent under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) from 15-20 per cent under the previous bankruptcy regime, according to the rating agency.
 
Why has S&P upgraded India’s insolvency regime ranking?
 
The change in ranking follows an upward revision of the assessment of the creditor-friendliness of India's bankruptcy resolution framework to medium from weak. “The IBC has strengthened credit discipline and tilted the resolution process in favour of creditors, in our view, with promoters potentially risking losing control of their business, unlike under earlier resolution regimes,” the agency said in a statement.
 
What does the jurisdiction ranking assessment indicate?
 
A jurisdiction ranking assessment is an indicator of the relative degree of protection that a country's insolvency laws and practices afford to creditors' interests, and of the predictability of those proceedings.
 
S&P classifies insolvency regimes into three groups, which in turn form the jurisdiction ranking assessments: Group A, Group B, and Group C. The assessment captures how insolvency proceedings and rule-of-law considerations in a given jurisdiction are likely to affect recovery prospects for creditors.
 
What improvements has S&P cited under the IBC?
 
Referring to the insolvency regime in India, S&P said secured creditors often recover several multiples of what unsecured creditors recover, and the IBC has reduced the average resolution time for bad loans to about two years, according to official data, down from six to eight years.
 
Some of these developments were partly reflected in the agency’s previous assessments. In October 2024, it began differentiating issue credit ratings on debt that is materially subordinated to better-positioned or more senior-ranking debt in India, while the jurisdiction ranking assessment for India's insolvency regime remained Group C.
 
What shortcomings has S&P flagged despite the upgrade?
 
While upgrading the ranking, the rating agency also flagged some shortcomings in the evolving insolvency regime. “India's resolution regime still lags those of more established Group A and some Group B jurisdictions. Average recovery rates of about 30 per cent are comparatively low. Recoveries are higher for secured debt and in asset-intensive sectors such as steel and power,” it said.
 
Secured and unsecured creditors voting together as a single class have the potential to weaken the position of secured creditors, particularly when unsecured debt is substantial. The effectiveness of safeguards, such as requiring recovery values to meet at least liquidation values and court oversight to ensure fair distribution, requires further observation.
 
Why do delays and unpredictability still persist?
 
Despite a reported time to resolution of about two years, unpredictability remains. Delays often stem from initiating resolution and implementing plans, frequently due to legal challenges by other stakeholders. However, recent Supreme Court rulings, including on the Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd acquisition, reinforce protection of creditor rights, even with these delays.

Dec 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

