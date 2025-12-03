RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPCs) December meeting outcome on Friday. The address will be followed by a press conference at noon, which will be available on the same platforms.

When does the MPC meeting take place?

The upcoming meeting is scheduled for December 3-5. The last MPC meeting for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) will take place on February 4-6, 2026.

Where to watch RBI Governor's address?

Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the RBI's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website at 10 am on Friday.

What to expect from Dec MPC meeting? Economists believe that the six-member committee will maintain the status quo on its stance in the December policy meeting. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard , most economists expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged on the back of strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Seven out of twelve respondents said no rate cut will be announced on Friday. GDP continued its strong momentum in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY26, rising 8.2 per cent, sharply higher than the 5.6 per cent growth recorded in the same quarter last financial year.

Even the retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 0.25 per cent in October due to record-low food prices and the impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts, which eased prices across several sectors. The domestic rate-setting committee kept the repo rate unchanged at its previous two meetings, following a 50-basis point cut in June. Economists said that the December policy, framed against the backdrop of resilient growth and extremely low inflation, turned the decision into a close call between a cut and a pause. October 2025 MPC meeting In its October meeting , the rate-setting body unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate at 5.5 per cent and retain the neutral stance, which had been shifted from ‘accommodative’ during the June MPC meeting.