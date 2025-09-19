Home / Finance / News / Finance ministry directs CPSEs to desist from spending on festival gifts

Finance ministry directs CPSEs to desist from spending on festival gifts

The Finance Ministry has asked CPSEs to discontinue the practice of spending on Diwali and festive gifts to ensure judicious utilisation of public resources and fiscal discipline

GST Reforms
The directive was subsequently relaxed in December 2022, when printing calendars was allowed again.
Vikas Dhoot New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reduced GST levies may infuse cheer into this year’s festive season, but for some usual recipients of mithai hampers, handicrafts and other bulk-purchased gift items, it may be a time of just good wishes marked by austere restraint.
 
The reason: The Finance Ministry has asked chief executives of all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to desist from purchasing gifts on the occasion of Diwali and other upcoming festivals.
 
In a missive sent to each CPSE’s CEO on Wednesday, the ministry cited the need to ensure judicious utilisation of public resources and asked them to stop the “prevailing practice” of spending on gifts. The communiqué was also shared with the secretaries of CPSEs’ respective administrative ministries “with a request to ensure compliance” with the directive.
 
While the Finance Ministry lays down expenditure management or austerity measures from time to time, this is perhaps the first such directive since September 2020, when the pandemic triggered fiscal stress. At the time, all government departments and organisations under their watch were instructed to stop printing calendars, diaries, festive greeting cards and coffee table books. 
 
The directive was subsequently relaxed in December 2022, when printing calendars was allowed again. The latest diktat, which an official said is more of an “advisory” to public sector firms, is nuanced compared to past austerity measures as it focuses only on government-owned enterprises, leaving out autonomous bodies and other organisations under various ministries.
 
“It has been noticed that there is a prevailing practice of incurring expenditure on gifts on the occasion of Diwali and other festivals… In the interest of economy and judicious utilisation of public resources, it is imperative that such expenditure is discontinued,” the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) in the Finance Ministry said in its letter to CPSEs’ top brass.
 
“Accordingly, all the CPSEs are requested not to incur expenditure on gifts, etc. for any festival. I am directed to convey that all concerned are requested to ensure compliance with these instructions,” the DPE added. The missive was also shared with the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, in the Finance Ministry.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PFRDA in talks with Sebi to allow pension funds in commodity derivatives

RBI pushes banks to slash retail charges, putting billions in fees at risk

Don't hesitate to invest more: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to India Inc

Premium

Pension assets may reach ₹45 trn in 5 years: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

Nabfid must now focus on urban local bodies, says DFS secy M Nagaraju

Topics :Finance MinistryGST RevampGST collectionsfestive season

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story