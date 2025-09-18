NaBFID should increase support to urban local bodies: DFS Secretary

Along with funding for power and road projects, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) should now scale up support to urban local bodies for city infrastructure projects and build a talent pool, said M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance , on Thursday.

Addressing NaBFID’s infrastructure conclave, Nagaraju said the institution should work on new instruments at scale so that banks can rebalance their portfolios every three to five years, while crowding in institutional capital.

NaBFID, a government-owned financial institution operating for three years, has already laid a strong foundation by cumulatively crossing Rs 2 trillion in sanctions. Roughly three-fourths of its loans have a maturity of 15 years or longer, bringing the kind of patient capital that makes large projects viable, he said.

The secretary spelt out expectations for NaBFID's future course. He said the infra financier should work as a trans-sectoral advisor, willing to shoulder selective early-stage risks so that promising concepts become bankable projects. This could create a robust pipeline of projects that commercial banks and long-term investors are ready to finance.