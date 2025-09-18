Industries should not hesitate to invest, expand capacities: FM Sitharaman

There should be no more hesitation for industry to invest further, expand capacities and produce more in India, since the government has delivered on reforms in taxation, ease of doing business and foreign direct investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, the finance minister urged the private sector to work with the government in preparing youth to be fit for quick and direct employment.

“Today I have a basket of things on which the government has delivered… The industry wants the demand to be visible on the horizon… The horizon keeps shifting, I understand, because of global challenges,” Sitharaman said.

She called for the industry to engage with the government on a year-round basis and not only before the Union Budget. Sitharaman acknowledged the industry’s grievance that, after hiring qualified individuals, companies are often spending six to eight months training them before they are job-ready. “The industry should very quickly look at bridging the human resources insufficiencies, inadequate training… That element has to be done by all of us,” she added, while responding to a question by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on her key expectations from industry. At an event in July, Sitharaman had remarked that healthy corporate balance sheets were sitting on passive investible funds instead of being deployed for capacity expansion.

Private investment has continued to lag behind government capital expenditure. The government’s capex for April-July of FY26 stood at 30.9 per cent of the full-year Budget estimate, rising by 32.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts. Highlighting the significant contribution of micro, small and medium enterprises to GDP, Sitharaman said the government had ensured that the Small Industries Development Bank of India was physically present in MSME clusters. “Even in this day and age when we are talking about digital banking, we insisted that SIDBI would be present in each of these clusters,” she said.