Pension assets may reach ₹45 trn in 5 years: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

Pension assets under management are expected to reach ₹45 trillion in five years, according to the sector regulator, with the reforms it rolled out this week to bring more players to the field. The size of the market now is ₹15 trillion. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann, in a chat with Business Standard, said this would mean about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or the other. The PFRDA this week launched a range of amendments to the system in the country. These amendments are to the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015.

As Ramann described them, the changes were meant to “offer schemes that better identify the needs of private sector customers unlike the plain vanilla nine schemes that mostly target government employees”. The chairperson made it clear that the amendments did not change the scope of the pension schemes for government employees, which would run unhindered. India’s pension market is fractured. Central-government employees who joined service in January 2004 and state-government employees on different dates thereafter have moved to the National Pension System and the more recent Unified Pension Scheme. They are close to 20 million. Most private-sector employees with a formal employment contract subscribe to a pension scheme run by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation.

They are estimated at 75 million. The rest of the Indian workforce has intermittent access to pension products, of which the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is the most widely used one. The subscriber base of the APY is close to 61 million, according to the PFRDA database. This means just a quarter of India’s working-age population has any access to a pension product. The PFRDA hopes to bring all these strands together and also expand coverage to at least half the working adult population by 2030. The chairperson said he had the backing of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is keen to reform the pension architecture of the country. Ramann, who took over as chairperson this year, said he was confident about this mission for two reasons.