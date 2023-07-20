Home / Finance / News / Financial services secy asks banks to achieve financial inclusion targets

Financial services secy asks banks to achieve financial inclusion targets

He further urged banks to devise the strategy and step up efforts to increase the digital onboarding of street vendors and scale up their digital payments, the finance ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi has urged public sector banks to achieve the targets allocated to them under various schemes for financial inclusion for the current financial year at the earliest.

During a review meeting with the top management of state-owned banks and Nabard chairman, Joshi exhorted the banks to expeditiously clear the sanction and disbursement pendency of applications under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

He further urged banks to devise the strategy and step up efforts to increase the digital onboarding of street vendors and scale up their digital payments, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

PM SVANidhi scheme envisages empowerment of street vendors through hassle free access to affordable credit and their digital onboarding for their economic development.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Stand Up India.

He also reviewed the progress made by banks with special focus on the progress under the ongoing Jan Suraksha campaign of PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes in all the Gram Panchayats of the country being held from April 1 and urged them to ensure achievement of targets of saturation campaign.

The four-month saturation campaign would end on July 31.

The issues related to digital transactions were discussed in the meeting with special focus on promotion of digital payments. Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) was also discussed, it said.

The status of the decisions of the consultative committee meeting with regard to holding of special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) to prepare a roadmap to cover the unbanked adults and credit outreach campaign in credit deficient districts were also reviewed in the meeting, it added.

With regard to PM SVANidhi scheme, the statement said, a special campaign was organised by banks and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

A total of 6,808 camps were held during the campaign period. A total number of 1,02,358 applications were sanctioned and 1,01,354 applications were disbursed during the campaign. Additionally, 1,06,432 vendors were digitally onboarded during the campaign in May, 2023.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi holds review meeting with heads of PSU banks

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

'Vande Bharat' train's miniature scale model showcased at Pune's Museaum

Weak loans of banks to fall to 3-3.5% of gross advances by March 2025: S&P

Retail loans given by NBFCs to grow 18-20% in FY24, says Icra report

Fund review: ICICI Pru Short Term Fund

First-ever "Credit Guarantee Scheme" for livestock sector; details here

18% GST to be charged on battery charging for EVs: Karnataka AAR

Topics :Financial InclusionBanksFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story