Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / FinMin defers performance review meeting with heads of PSU banks to Mar 5

FinMin defers performance review meeting with heads of PSU banks to Mar 5

The 12 PSBs have posted highest-ever net profit of Rs 1.29 trillion in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, marking an annual increase of 31.3 per cent

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju
The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, would review financial performance and progress of financial inclusion schemes, among others.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The finance ministry has deferred performance review meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) by a day to March 5.

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, would review financial performance and progress of financial inclusion schemes, among others, sources said.  ALSO READ: Centre kickstarts process for stake sale in PSBs and listed PFIs

Earlier, Department of Financial Services had fixed March 4 for the meeting.

This is going to be the first meeting after presentation of Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament.

The 12 PSBs have posted highest-ever net profit of Rs 1.29 trillion in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, marking an annual increase of 31.3 per cent.

The performance of PSBs has shown significant improvement on key financial parameters, like record net profit growth, improved asset quality, and build-up of adequate capital buffers, during the period under review.

Also Read

BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order

Cong slams BJP after FinMin says USAID projects not linked to voter turnout

FinMin to meet heads of PSBs on Mar 4, to review financial performance

Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Premium

FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

Further, improved asset quality is also visible from significantly low net NPA ratio at 0.59 per cent (aggregate net NPA outstanding of Rs 61,252 crore), the finance ministry had said in a statement.

They posted aggregate business growth of 11 per cent (year-on-year), with improved aggregate deposit growth at 9.8 per cent. Total aggregate business of PSBs reached Rs 242.27 trillion during the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBFCs gets breather as RBI restores risk weights on loans from banks

Premium

Large issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

India's 10-year bond yield flat as debt supply, rupee decline hurts

RBI partly dials back strict loan rules for micro credit, non-bank lenders

Microfinance loans shrink 3.5% to Rs 3.85 trillion in December: MFIN data

Topics :Finance Ministrypublic sector banksBanking sector

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story