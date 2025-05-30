Draft gold loan norms: Finance ministry proposes relief for 70% borrowers

The finance ministry has proposed relief from the stringent gold loan norms suggested by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) last month — a move that could benefit around 60–70 per cent of borrowers.

In a social media post on Friday, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said it had reviewed the draft guidelines under the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and recommended that small gold loan borrowers not be adversely impacted. The ministry suggested that borrowers availing loans below ₹2 lakh be exempt from the proposed rules.

“Further, @DFS_India has suggested small-ticket borrowers below ₹2 lakh may be excluded from the requirements of these proposed directions to ensure timely and speedy disbursement of loans to small-ticket borrowers,” the ministry said in its post. It also recommended that the norms be implemented from 1 January 2026, allowing time for field-level execution.

According to industry estimates, the average ticket size of gold loans ranges from ₹1.1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh. Approximately 70 per cent of borrowers take loans below ₹2 lakh. These are typically short-term loans, with a maximum tenure of 24 months. On average, customers repay within 7–8 months. Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) such as Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, and IIFL Finance are key players in the gold loan business. The total gold loan assets under management (AUM) by NBFCs is around ₹3 trillion. Shares of Muthoot Finance — the largest NBFC in the gold loan segment — jumped 7.29 per cent to close at ₹2,216.35 on the BSE. Shares of Manappuram and IIFL also gained on Friday, although the benchmark index ended in the red.

The RBI’s draft norms, released in April, proposed that borrowers must furnish proof of ownership for the gold being pledged, and that lenders verify and document this ownership. However, this has drawn criticism, as gold passed down through generations often lacks formal invoices. ALSO READ: RBI plans guidelines to curb mis-selling of financial products in FY26 NBFC officials said the proposed rules could discourage women borrowers, small traders, and rural households from accessing formal credit. Clauses related to proof of ownership, purity certification, and a stricter definition of collateral may push them toward unorganised credit channels. “The suggestions of the finance ministry are in line with the practical reality of the gold loan business,” said Amlan Singh, Head of Operations and Customer Services, IIFL Finance. “In gold loans, customers value speed of disbursal. The more stringent the rules, the more customers shift to the unorganised sector, where interest rates are higher.”

Gold loans are often considered a last resort for credit, requiring no income proof. Most borrowers come from middle-class or lower-middle-class backgrounds, are self-employed or run small businesses — and often cannot furnish formal income documentation. Recently, protests erupted across Tamil Nadu, where farmers, MSME owners, and consumers opposed the new RBI guidelines. In response, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office urged the RBI to relax the gold loan rules, warning they could disrupt access to formal credit. DFS said it expects the RBI to take stakeholder concerns into account while finalising the guidelines. “The phased implementation timeline and exemption for gold loans below ₹2 lakh reflect a deep understanding of the socio-economic realities of India’s underserved and rural borrowers — who largely depend on gold-backed credit for livelihood, education, and emergencies,” said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.