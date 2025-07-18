Firstsource signs pact to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a deal to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions, a UK-based debt collection company, which serves several of the United Kingdom's (UK’s) leading organisations, including major banks, utility providers, telecom firms, and government agencies.

The acquisition is subject to UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval, Firstsource announced in an exchange filing.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of specialist Business Process Services (BPS), delivering end-to-end customer lifecycle solutions across industries such as healthcare, telecom and banking, financial services and investments (BFSI).

Founded on July 21, 2005, Pastdue Credit Solutions offers white-label, early arrears, and debt collections and recovery services.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, “Pastdue Credit Solutions’ deep expertise in first- and third-party collections, particularly across utilities, financial services, and the public sector, strengthens our capabilities in a space that is both critical and growing. This acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to build a differentiated collections business with strong sectoral depth and local delivery capabilities across the UK.” Phil Grant, Chairman of Pastdue Credit Solutions, said, “With Firstsource’s global reach, deep domain expertise, and strong culture of innovation, coupled with its long-established credentials in debt collection, this move will pave the way for us to scale our impact, strengthen our services, broaden our offering and unlock new opportunities together.”