IFC announces equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility

International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced an equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility. This is IFC’s first equity investment in an EV platform in India and globally.

This investment will enable Transvolt to scale its electric fleet portfolio to 3,500 vehicles and create 8,200 jobs in the next five years. It will also support the company’s long-term goal of deploying 8,000 heavy commercial EVs such as buses and trucks across India.

Dheeraj Jhawar, Director and co-founder, Transvolt Mobility, said, "This investment strengthens our resolve to build a scalable, sustainable commercial EV platform. With IFC's support, we aim to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport and build inclusive solutions that are aligned with national and global sustainability goals."

Debasis Mohanty, CEO and co-founder, Transvolt Mobility, added, “Transvolt is India’s first integrated and OEM-agnostic EV platform that owns and operates electric buses and trucks for both government and private sector clients. The company is focused on delivering zero-emission mobility solutions aligned with global sustainable transportation goals." India’s ambitious push toward clean mobility aims to electrify 800,000 buses, replace 10 per cent of diesel trucks with 400,000 electric trucks, and achieve 18 per cent electrification of small commercial vehicles (SCVs) by deploying 111,000 e-SCVs. This transition presents an opportunity to invest in scalable EV solutions across public and private fleets and mobilise an estimated $200 billion to meet the country’s targets.

Vikram Kumar, IFC's Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Asia and the Pacific, said: "India's transition to sustainable transport hinges on scalable solutions, and this investment leverages private sector innovation and technological advances to drive sustainable transportation. Transvolt has been a key partner of IFC, and through our collaboration, we aim to enhance market competitiveness in the sector by enabling the electrification of public and private fleets operated by municipalities and corporations, demonstrating the commercial viability of electric fleets, and expanding access to quality urban transport."