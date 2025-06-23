Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago

Vedanta Resources

"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at USD 18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd on Monday said it has registered a profit of $1,617 million in the year ended March 2025, driven by favourable commodity prices, higher premiums and operational efficiencies.

In contrast, the company had posted a loss of $400 million in FY24.

The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago.

"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at $18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "The world around us is moving fast. There are big changes in geopolitics and geoeconomics. Some may view them as a challenge. We view them as opportunities."  Looking ahead, he added, "For Vedanta, this is the right moment to transform itself into a natural resources, energy and technology company. Vedanta 2.0 will have a key role in each of the most crucial levers of the economy.

 

Also Read

Vedanta

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock value

Dividend stocks

Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks! Vedanta, 31 others to go ex-date next week; full list here

Vedanta

Vedanta contributed ₹4.5 trn to govt in last 10 yrs, ₹55,349 cr in FY25

Vedanta

Vedanta offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise ₹3,028 crore

"We are also in the process of demerging our business verticals to create a pure play model, which is nimble and fine-tuned to even faster growth and unlocking of massive value."  Vedanta Resources is focusing on growing its operations organically by developing brownfield opportunities in its existing portfolio. The company's Indian subsidiary, ? Vedanta Limited, is undergoing a demerger process. Once completed, it will result in five independent, sector-focused, and globally scaled entities.

The demerger was approved by shareholders and creditors with over 99.5 per cent voting in favour.

Post-demerger, every shareholder of Vedanta Ltd will receive one new share in each of the newly demerged companies, unlocking significant value and positioning each entity for long-term success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

PremiumPavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Prabha Narasimhan — Col-pal MD & CEO

Colgate-Palmolive to bring new global brands beyond oral care to India

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

co-investment vehicles

Estee Advisors joins MF licence queue with eye on specialised funds

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Resources

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon