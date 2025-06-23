Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Seasoned investors, who understand the context of a downturn, are more likely to benefit from dip-buying than those who act impulsively or without a disciplined plan

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE
premium

ETFs are well-suited for dip-buying as they offer intraday liquidity. (Image: Bloomberg)

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trading volumes in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) typically spike when the Nifty drops more than 1 per cent, according to media reports. This indicates that savvy investors use such declines as buying opportunities.
 
ETF advantage
 
ETFs are well-suited for dip-buying as they offer intraday liquidity. “Unlike mutual funds, which are priced only at day-end, ETFs trade in real time, allowing investors to act immediately during sharp intraday declines,” says Arun Patel, founder and partner, Arunasset Investment Services.
 
ETFs have low expense ratios and don’t have an exit load. They also provide diversification so that investors
