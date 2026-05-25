FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for customised credit models for MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the banking system to go beyond “standard products” for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while emphasing India’s small businesses require customised credit structures aligned to their business cycles rather than uniform lending models.

“Standard products cannot serve non-standard businesses,” Sitharaman said while addressing Sidbi’s Foundation Day event.

“A farmer-linked enterprise does not earn every month. A resort does not earn evenly throughout the year. A garment exporter waits for payment after shipment. A small auto-component supplier waits for invoice clearance. A woman entrepreneur may have regular transactions yet no property in her name. Then why should all of them be given the same repayment structure?” she said, adding that this is where Sidbi must lead. Credit must be designed around the enterprise’s business cycle.

For agri-processing MSMEs, she suggested linking repayments to harvest cycles. Textile exporters, she said, needed financing aligned to export cycles, while tourism businesses required repayment schedules that recognised seasonal earnings. “The aim should be to provide right credit for the right enterprise and at the right time for the right purpose,” Sitharaman said. Sitharaman added that Sidbi must move beyond being merely a lender to becoming a “market-maker” and “risk-sharing partner” for MSMEs and startups. “Sidbi should stop being in the comfort zone of saying, ‘I am a lender to small enterprises’,” she said. “You are now going to be the market-maker. You are now going to be the risk-sharing partner for all MSMEs and for the entire startup ecosystem.”