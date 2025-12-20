Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman, MoS chair Finance, Corporate Affairs 'chintan shivir'

FM Sitharaman, MoS chair Finance, Corporate Affairs 'chintan shivir'

Senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and associated departments also attended the event

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: X/@nsitharaman)
Press Trust of India Hampi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, chaired the 'Chintan Shivir' of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs here on Saturday.

According to an official statement, all Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Chairmen of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India were also present at the brainstorming session.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and associated departments also attended the event.

In a session on "AI, Ease of Doing Business and Financing for Viksit Bharat", the discussions focused on strengthening institutional capacity and policymaking through the use of artificial intelligence, technology-enabled systems, and process reforms to improve Ease of Doing Business.

"Deliberations covered simplification of procedures, regulatory predictability, coordinated inter-departmental functioning, efficient fund flows, future-ready tax administration, financing pathways for sustained growth, and leveraging digital tools for transparency, efficiency, and accountability," Ministry of Finance said in the statement.

In her remarks, Sitharaman reflected on the historical significance of the Vijayanagara region, noting that it represents one of the closest examples of an Indian empire at its peak barely 500 years ago, with its imprint visible across large parts of the subcontinent.

She also drew attention to the contrast within the same district -- where magnificent monuments coexist with drought-prone areas facing low agricultural productivity and human-animal conflict , underscoring the need to remain grounded in present-day developmental realities, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI to revisit construction finance policy for housing projects: Chairman

Rupee sees strongest day in 3 years, strengthens to 89.29 per dollar

At $4.4 bn, Shriram Finance to get India's largest financial-sector FDI

Premium

Benign inflation outlook calls for lower real interest rates: RBI Guv

Premium

MUFG deal: Shriram Finance likely to benefit from lower cost of funds

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistryMinistry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story