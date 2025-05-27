Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman visits Pine Labs Noida office, lauds India's fintech sector

FM Sitharaman visits Pine Labs Noida office, lauds India's fintech sector

During her visit to Pine Labs in Noida, FM Sitharaman praised India's fintech sector for delivering secure and inclusive digital financial services to MSMEs and merchants

Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman interacts with Pine Labs employee. Image credit: X account of FM Sitharaman. Account: @nsitharaman
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday highlighted how fintech innovations are delivering seamless, secure, and inclusive financial services to merchants and medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).
 
During her visit to the Noida office of Pine Labs, a leading fintech firm, FM Sitharaman lauded India’s fintech companies for their role in strengthening the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
 
According to the finance ministry’s posts on X, FM Sitharaman noted that fintech players are transforming financial services by fostering accessibility and security for businesses of all sizes. 
 
At Pine Labs office, she witnessed demonstrations of innovative solutions being developed around prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, and digital services for the Public Distribution System (PDS) and other government schemes.
 
The finance minister also interacted with Pine Labs employees and customers during her visit. Among them was Kuldeep Chauhan, a mobile retailer from Noida and a customer of Pine Labs. Chauhan shared with FM Sitharaman how his business has experienced significant growth thanks to the widespread adoption of digital payments.

Also Read

Premium

GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

Nirmala Sitharaman gets court notice over remarks on AAP leader's marriage

Expedite M&As that pose no competition threat: FM Sitharaman to CCI

Premium

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

Premium

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSB chiefs on Thursday for annual review

 
Pine Labs is a fintech company, known for its innovative solutions in the payment and merchant commerce space. The company offers a range of products, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, prepaid instruments, and digital payment solutions. Pine Labs' customers are merchants, retailers, and consumers. 
 
   
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee ends at 85.34/$; slips 25 paise on dollar recovery

Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 85.15/$ even as dollar, oil prices slip

Premium

Signs of stress: Microfinance disbursements fell sharply by 38% in Q4FY25

Premium

RBI's wider risk buffer range aimed at flexibility in times of uncertainty

Premium

Datanomics: Govt finances get a cushion from RBI, more needed for stability

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance Ministry

First Published: May 27 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story