Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / CCI must ensure swift, fair merger approvals: Sitharaman to regulators

CCI must ensure swift, fair merger approvals: Sitharaman to regulators

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges regulators to clear low-risk mergers swiftly while preserving competition norms to support India's growth, resilience and innovation goals

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulatory frameworks, while maintaining rigorous oversight, must also facilitate swift and seamless approvals for combinations (or mergers) that pose no harm to competition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at the 16th Annual Day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Sitharaman said, “Delays in regulatory clearances can lead to uncertainty, disrupt commercial timelines, and potentially erode the intended value of transactions.”
 
The CCI allows automated approval for combinations that are deemed to have no appreciable adverse effect on competition in order to reduce transaction costs and timelines for benign mergers and acquisitions under its green channel mechanism.
 
 
“Regulators must be guided by the principle of ‘minimum necessary, maximum feasible’ in order to balance regulatory vigilance with a pro-growth mindset,” Sitharaman said. 

Also Read

PremiumCompetition commission of India, CCI

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

PremiumFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSB chiefs on Thursday for annual review

Premiumbank, banks

Indo-Pak tensions: PSBs fortified ops in sensitive areas along border

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM asks banks to stay alert, says financial system remains robust

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

AI regulation needs global cooperation, not isolated moves: Sitharaman

 
The Finance Minister said that the ability of the antitrust watchdog to strike a balance between regulatory vigilance and a pro-growth mindset will be integral to building a resilient, equitable and innovation-driven economic framework in India.
 
“In an export-challenged, environment-challenged, energy-challenged, and emissions-challenged world, the increased reliance on domestic growth levers requires ensuring the right balance of regulation and freedom,” the FM added.
 
She said that as India integrates further with global value chains and digital ecosystems, maintaining open and contestable markets will be crucial to its competitiveness.
 
The CCI has so far cleared 1,265 of 1,284 proposals for mergers and acquisitions and disposed of 1,200 of 3,000 antitrust cases.
 
Sitharaman said that India’s ongoing structural reforms such as asset monetisation, disinvestment and digital public infrastructure are geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition.
 

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian Rupee snaps two-day winning streak; opens 8 paise lower at 85.48/$

Crypto tax, tax, bitcoin

What role will central banks play when tokenised finance goes mainstream?

Premiumbusiness, corporate

Management buyouts have seen an uptick after Covid-19, shows data

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes new norms for RE investments in AIFs, seeks public feedback

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon