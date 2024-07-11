Foreign currency account usage widens at GIFT City, boosts biz prospects

Indians have been allowed wider usage of foreign currency accounts at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, boosting business prospects for a finance hub pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
GIFT City, launched in the western state of Gujarat by Modi in 2011, has been planned as an alternative to regional financial centres like Dubai. It offers easier regulations compared with the rest of India but has seen a slow pick up in interest from foreign investors.
"Financial services activity which was getting routed through other jurisdictions such as Singapore or Dubai can now be done through International Financial Services Centre," he said.
The overarching rules for remittances out of India will still hold, former central bank deputy governor R. Gandhi said.
Over the last year, Indian authorities have taken a number of decisions to boost activity at GIFT City, including allowing the listing of Indian companies and permitting the wealthy to open family investment funds.
