Home / Finance / News / Forex kitty rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion, shows RBI data

Forex kitty rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion, shows RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years

forex
As the stock markets soared, so did the forex reserves, reaching a record high of $579.346 billion by December.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's forex reserves increased by $305 million to $654.271 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years. The spike in foreign reserves was partly attributed to the $10 billion forex swap done by the Reserve Bank of India.

The reserves have been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended March 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $96 million to $557.186 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $66 million to $74.391 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Also Read

India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

Rupee gains for third straight day; forex reserves surge $15 billion

Forex reserves decline by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion, shows RBI data

RBI records forward dollar position undermines forex reserves comfort

Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $51 million to $18.262 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $283 million at $4.431 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shapoorji Pallonji gets over $4 bn in investor commitments for debt sale

Indian Rupee strengthens past 86/$, logs best week in over 2 years

Indian Rupee opens at 86.23/$, climbs to highest level in eight weeks

PFRDA issues regulations for implementation of Unified Pension Scheme

Fresh formal hirings decline 3% in Jan, down for second straight month

Topics :Forex reservesUS DollarIndian Economy

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story