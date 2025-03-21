Home / Finance / News / Shapoorji Pallonji gets over $4 bn in investor commitments for debt sale

Shapoorji Pallonji gets over $4 bn in investor commitments for debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Khushi Malhotra

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group has secured investor commitments of more than $4 billion for its debt sale in April, surpassing its funding target, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The group, which caters to sectors including construction and real estate, plans to raise $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion through the bond issue, with private credit funds expected to account for a bulk of the subscriptions, the sources said.

Foreign private credit funds Ares Management and Farallon Capital Management are likely to be the largest investors for the issue, while Cerberus Capital Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, One Investment Management and Varde Partners are among other big investors, they said.

Altogether, the investors may bid for 50%-75% of the issue, the sources added, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The bond will likely have a maturity of about four years, with a pre-payment clause of redemption within three years, effectively reducing the maturity.

"The coupon on the bond issue is close to being finalised between 18% and 20%," one of the sources said. "This yield is very lucrative and is drawing heavy interest from private credit funds."

Also Read

Premium

Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final lap to raise nearly Rs 28,600 crore debt

Shapoorji Group in talks with credit funds for record $3.3 bn pvt debt deal

Agarwal Holdings buys Rs 455 cr land parcel from Shapoorji Pallonji Group

PFC not to take exposure in Shapoorji Pallonji Group: CMD Chopra

Power Finance Corp not to sanction $2.4 bn debt to Shapoorji Pallonji Group

The bond is expected to be secured by shares of Tata Sons that are held by the group through Sterling Investment Corp, they added.

Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger for the deal. The proceeds will primarily be used to refinance existing debt, the sources said.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cerberus Capital Management, One Investment Management, Varde Partners and Farallon Capital Management did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Deutsche Bank, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Ares Management declined to comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee strengthens past 86/$, logs best week in over 2 years

Indian Rupee opens at 86.23/$, climbs to highest level in eight weeks

PFRDA issues regulations for implementation of Unified Pension Scheme

Fresh formal hirings decline 3% in Jan, down for second straight month

Premium

FPI single-day inflows into debt segment hit 1-year high: NSDL data

Topics :Shapoorji Pallonji groupShapoorji PallonjiBond marketsBonds

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story