FTAs to play significant role in coming years by improving mkt access: RBI

An article on the 'State of the Economy' published in the February bulletin also said that the near-term economic outlook for the economy remains favourable and is well-positioned to sustain its high growth momentum, driven by consumption, investment, and productivity-enhancing reforms.

The completion of the India-EU free trade negotiations by the end of January and the subsequent interim trade agreement between India and the US are likely to play a significant role in the coming years by improving market access, enhancing export competitiveness, and integrating Indian firms more deeply into global value chains, it said.