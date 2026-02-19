Brokers seek six-month pause on RBI curbs on bank lending, document shows

An Indian brokers' body has sought a six-month pause on rules ​that will tighten bank lending to stock ​brokers and other market intermediaries from April ‌1, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India tightened the norms last week, including raising collateral for bank guarantees and banning lending for proprietary trading by brokers.

The brokers' body, The Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), has written to the markets regulator, seeking intervention.

The new rules would restrict access to ‌bank financing for proprietary trading positions, reduce liquidity, raise trading costs and are likely to discourage foreign portfolio investors' participation, the brokers said.