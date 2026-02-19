EPFO likely to link with govt databases to enhance compliance monitoring

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to integrate its database with multiple central ministries and state governments in a bid to strengthen compliance monitoring and streamline the implementation of employment-linked schemes.

The retirement fund manager is currently examining a one-time data dump for 2023-2024 (FY24) and FY25 that it received from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), according to a government official, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

Last November, the EPFO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GeM, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, to ensure monthly verification of provident fund contributions by service providers.

GeM is the Centre’s online public procurement platform where central ministries, state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies can purchase goods and services online. Suppliers register on the platform to sell to government buyers.

The GST department has also agreed in principle to share establishment registration data following official correspondence between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Department of Revenue, the official said. The data exchange aims to enable more effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) and strengthen EPFO’s compliance framework, said the official.