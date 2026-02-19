EPFO likely to link with govt databases to enhance compliance monitoring

An email sent to the EPFO did not elicit a response till press time.
EPFO is also expanding data integration with state governments to widen compliance checks. Its payroll data is regularly shared with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The data-sharing process with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is also in its advanced stages, while further details are awaited from other states.
The official said the communication sent to state governments for database integration with the EPFO may also go to central ministries and financial sector regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India, once the necessary technical arrangements and MoUs are finalised.